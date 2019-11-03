There are 42 teams that are already bowl eligible:
Air Force
Alabama
Appalachian State
Auburn
Baylor
Boise State
Central Florida
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Clemson
Florida
Florida Atlantic
Georgia
Georgia State
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas State
Louisiana-Lafayette
Louisiana Tech
LSU
Marshall
Memphis
Michigan
Minnesota
Navy
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Oregon
Penn State
Pittsburgh
San Diego State
SMU
Texas A&M
Tulane
UAB
Utah
Virginia
Wake Forest
Wisconsin
Wyoming
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.