Central Michigan faces conference rival Miami (OH)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -3.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: MAC foes Central Michigan and Miami (OH) square off on Tuesday. The Chippewas have gone 3-2 in home games. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Miller averaging 8.0.

The RedHawks are 1-2 in road games. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Chippewas and RedHawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Advertisement

Morgan Safford is averaging 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article