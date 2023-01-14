Central Michigan hosts Powell and Buffalo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -3.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 2-1 in MAC play. Buffalo is second in the MAC scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The Chippewas and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Zarzuela is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Curtis Jones is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulls. Powell is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

