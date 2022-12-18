Central Michigan plays Missouri State on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6) at Missouri State Bears (4-7, 1-1 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -11; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will aim to stop its five-game road skid when the Chippewas play Missouri State. The Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Missouri State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Chippewas have gone 0-4 away from home. Central Michigan is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Lee is averaging five points and four assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Kevin Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 14.8 points for Central Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article