The Bobcats are 10-2 against MAC opponents. Ohio has a 15-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Chippewas and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Healy is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.
Mark Sears is shooting 47.0% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.
LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.