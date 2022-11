BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas will play the CSU Northridge Matadors at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall with a 1-11 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Chippewas averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 23.1 from deep.