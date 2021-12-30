Washington State coach Jake Dickert will be on the sideline for the first time since having the interim tagged removed the day after an Apple Cup win over Washington. The Cougars were 3-2 after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to meet a state mandate for all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. ... This is the second bowl game at Central Michigan for coach Jim McElwain, who took over in 2019 after getting fired at Florida midseason in 2017. The Chippewas are 0-5 in bowls since beating Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl. ... The Washington State defense was fourth nationally with 27 takeaways, including the third-most fumbles (13). ... Central Michigan’s Kalil Pimpleton is the only FBS player with two punt returns for touchdowns in the same game. He erased a 14-0 deficit by himself in a five-minute stretch that included a TD catch in a 42-30 victory over Western Michigan. ... Washington State is 2-0 in the Sun Bowl.