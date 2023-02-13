Central Michigan visits Bowling Green following Curtis' 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-15, 4-8 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Samari Curtis scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 93-72 loss to the Ball State Cardinals. The Falcons are 6-6 in home games. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Isaac Elsasser shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Chippewas are 4-8 in conference play. Central Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC scoring 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Miller averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Falcons. Leon Ayers III is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Reggie Bass is averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 15.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article