Maddox and Western Michigan host Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (10-20, 5-12 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (7-23, 3-14 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Tray Maddox Jr. scored 25 points in Western Michigan's 77-62 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Broncos are 6-7 on their home court. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Chippewas are 5-12 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 3-12 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.3 points for the Broncos. Maddox is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Brian Taylor is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Chippewas. Reggie Bass is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

