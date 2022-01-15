By Associated PressToday at 8:05 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 8:05 p.m. ESTALBANY, N.Y. — Matt Cerruti scored 18 points to lead Albany to a 71-56 over NJIT on Saturday.Cerruti had four 3-pointers.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightJamel Horton had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Great Danes (6-10, 2-2 America East Conference).Miles Coleman scored 20 points for NJIT (8-7, 3-2). Antwuan Butler had 10 points and seven assists.___For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...