Chachere throws 4TDs to lift Portland St. past N. Colorado

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dante Chachere threw for four touchdowns — all coming in the second quarter — and Portland State rallied past Northern Colorado for a 35-21 win on Saturday.
Dylan McCaffrey got Northern Colorado rolling with 67-yard scoring pass to Zain Zinicola for the game’s first score then, near the end of the first, Elijah Dotson crashed in from a yard out for a two-score lead. McCaffrey threw for 328 yards and was intercepted twice. Zinicola had 119 receiving yards on 11 receptions.
Portland State (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky) has won four of its last six after a three-game skid to start the season.
The Bears (2-7, 1-5) have dropped five straight.
