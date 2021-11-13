Defensively, McNeese (4-6, 3-4 Southland Conference) held the Huskies (0-10, 0-7) to 182 total offensive yards and seven net yards rushing.
McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron finished with 205 yards passing and two touchdowns; increasing his career total to 50. He threw his first career TD pass three years ago in Husky Stadium.
Offensively, McNeese rolled up a season-high 505 total yards with a season best 293 on the ground. Deonta McMahon had a career-hight 124 yards on 23 carries.
Huskies’ freshman quarterback Orion Olivas threw for 175 yards and was intercepted three times.
