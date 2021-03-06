Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pirates (13-12, 10-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 13 points and Jared Rhoden had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Red Storm evened the season series against the Pirates. Seton Hall defeated St. John’s 77-68 on Dec. 11.
___
___
