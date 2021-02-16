Zach Freemantle had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Musketeers (11-4, 4-4). Colby Jones scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds. Paul Scruggs had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Red Storm evened the season series against the Musketeers with the win. Xavier defeated St. John’s 69-61 on Jan. 6.
