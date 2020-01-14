LSU was No. 1 for the final eight weeks of the season and set a record by beating seven teams ranked in the top-10 at the time of the game. The Tigers also won AP titles in 2007 and 1958.
Georgia, LSU’s Southeastern Conference rival, was fourth and Pac-12 champion Oregon was fifth. Florida was sixth and Oklahoma, which made the playoff, was seventh.
Alabama finished eighth, giving the SEC four of the top 10. No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 Minnesota gave the Big Ten three teams in the top 10.
