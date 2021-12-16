Clemson was No. 3 in the preseason rankings and then out of the Top 25 by September’s end after losses to Georgia and North Carolina State. The 19th-ranked Tigers (9-3; No. 19 CFP) finished by winning seven of eight and will look for its 11th straight 10-win season when they play Iowa State (7-5) in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida later this month.