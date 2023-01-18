Chappell and the Sacramento State Hornets take on conference foe Idaho State

Sacramento State Hornets (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-12, 3-2 Big Sky)
The Hornets are 4-1 in conference matchups. Sacramento State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
Chappell is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.2 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Hornets: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.