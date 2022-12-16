Chappell leads Sacramento State against Fresno State after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacramento State Hornets (5-5) at Fresno State Bulldogs (3-6) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Zach Chappell scored 25 points in Sacramento State’s 76-74 win against the Long Beach State Beach. The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 in home games. Fresno State is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 2-2 in road games. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaih Moore is scoring 13.6 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.9% for Fresno State.

Chappell is averaging 15.6 points for the Hornets. Akolda Mawein is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for Sacramento State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

