Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (11-9, 8-6) with a career-high 32 points. Nick Gazelas and Xavier Bishop each scored 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had seven rebounds.
The Hornets leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 77-75 on Friday.
___
___
