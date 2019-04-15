SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Criminal charges against Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley could be dismissed under a pretrial diversion agreement.

Under the deal filed in court Monday, St. Joseph County prosecutors would dismiss the case after a year if McKinley completes its terms. He was charged in February with illegal consumption of alcohol and two counts of battery, all misdemeanors, after he allegedly hit campus police officers.

The conditions for McKinley include 40 hours of community service, a substance and alcohol abuse evaluation and possible treatment, paying court fees and not committing any crimes for one year.

Court documents say officers were trying to help McKinley to his dormitory on Feb. 10 after finding him unresponsive in a rideshare vehicle.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Corona, California, has played in 10 games during three seasons. He had one catch for 13 yards in Saturday’s Blue-Gold spring game.

