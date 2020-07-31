Middleton was arrested early Feb. 29 after fighting with a friend. The arrest warrant said Middleton shoved his girlfriend twice as she tried to break up the fight, and she scraped a knee. Middleton announced later he was seeing alcohol counseling.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound senior is a junior college transfer. He started six of 13 games with 28 tackles in 2019, his first season with the Vols.
