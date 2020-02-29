Tyresse Williford had 17 points for the Cougars (8-23, 5-13).
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defeated Eastern Illinois 76-74 on Feb. 13, starting a string of five straight games for Eastern Illinois that were decided by a final shot. The Panthers knocked off OVC leaders Murray State and Austin Peay in back-to-back three-point wins.
