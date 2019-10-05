Red Wings defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov was inducted as a professional. Clarkston basketball coach Dan Fife and sports executive Tom Wilson were also honored Saturday night.

Harry Atkins, who was a sports writer for The Associated Press for 21 years until retiring in 2000, and sports writer Mike O’Hara were inducted in the media category.

Former Pistons star Grant Hill was elected, but is expected to be inducted next year.

