William & Mary scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Nathan Knight had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Tribe (16-9, 8-4). It was Knight’s 19th double-double of the season, best in the nation.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Tribe with the win. William & Mary defeated College of Charleston 67-56 on Jan. 11.

College of Charleston plays Elon at home on Saturday. William & Mary plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.

