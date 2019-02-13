Hofstra (21-4, 11-1) vs. College of Charleston (20-6, 9-4)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its fourth straight win over Hofstra at TD Arena. The last victory for the Pride at College of Charleston was a 71-66 win on Jan. 8, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman, Desure Buie and Jacquil Taylor have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 73 percent of all Pride scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Grant Riller has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: College of Charleston has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 68.2 points while giving up 55.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pride. College of Charleston has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Hofstra has assists on 39 of 88 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Pride have turned the ball over only 10.2 times per game this season and just 7.6 times per game over their last five games.

