TEAM LEADERS: College of Charleston’s Payton Willis has averaged 13.6 points while Zep Jasper has put up 12.9 points. For the Tigers, Zane Martin has averaged 17.1 points while Charles Thompson has put up 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have allowed only 68.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Martin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Towson field goals over the last three games. Martin has accounted for 26 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Towson has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.6 points, while allowing 76.6 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has an assist on 35 of 82 field goals (42.7 percent) across its past three outings while Towson has assists on 42 of 85 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

