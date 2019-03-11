No. 3 seed College of Charleston (24-8, 13-6) vs. No. 2 seed Northeastern (21-10, 15-4)

Colonial Conference Tourney Semifinals, North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the CAA championship game is about to be punched as College of Charleston and Northeastern are set to square off. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 16, when Northeastern made only six foul shots on nine attempts while the Cougars hit 20 of 22 on their way to the 88-79 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Vasa Pusica, Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Donnell Gresham Jr. and Anthony Green have collectively accounted for 76 percent of Northeastern’s scoring this season. For College of Charleston, Grant Riller, Jarrell Brantley and Marquise Pointer have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 65 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Riller has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Huskies are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 70 points or fewer and 6-10 when opponents exceed 70 points. The Cougars are 16-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 45 percent or worse, and 8-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has an assist on 48 of 88 field goals (54.5 percent) across its past three games while College of Charleston has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the nation. The Northeastern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

