Charleston (SC) Cougars play the Towson Tigers, aim for 13th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-1, 1-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-5) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) seeks to build upon its 12-game win streak with a victory against Towson. The Tigers are 2-1 on their home court. Towson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 1-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 33.1% from deep. Jack Miller paces the Cougars shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Holden is averaging 15.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Towson.

Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.9 points for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article