Charleston (SC) faces Old Dominion, looks for 6th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) heads into a matchup against Old Dominion as winners of five straight games. The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. Charleston (SC) is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Monarchs are 0-1 on the road. Old Dominion is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Dalton Bolon is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.4 points for Charleston (SC).

Ben Stanley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for Old Dominion.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article