Charleston (SC) faces Towson, aims for 4th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-1, 1-0 CAA) at Towson Tigers (8-5) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Cougars take on Towson. The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Towson ranks seventh in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 4.5.

The Cougars are 1-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) ranks sixth in the CAA allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Tigers and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Holden is averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Advertisement

Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article