Charleston (SC) hosts Clark and Citadel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Stephen Clark scored 26 points in Citadel’s 76-73 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Citadel scores 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers for Citadel.

Ryan Larson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.8 points for Charleston (SC).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article