Charleston (SC) hosts Clark and Citadel

Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3)
The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers for Citadel.
Ryan Larson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.8 points for Charleston (SC).
