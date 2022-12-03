Charleston (SC) hosts Clark and Citadel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -12; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Stephen Clark scored 26 points in Citadel’s 76-73 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Citadel ranks fourth in the SoCon with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clark averaging 5.4.

The Cougars are 0-1 in road games. Charleston (SC) ranks seventh in the CAA with 11.8 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers for Citadel.

Larson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.8 points for Charleston (SC).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

