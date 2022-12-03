Charleston (SC) hosts Clark and Citadel

Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-3)
The Cougars are 0-1 in road games. Charleston (SC) ranks seventh in the CAA with 11.8 assists per game led by Ryan Larson averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers for Citadel.
Larson is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.8 points for Charleston (SC).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.