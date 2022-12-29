Charleston (SC) hosts Hampton following Smith's 23-point showing

Hampton Pirates (3-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-1)
The Pirates are 0-5 in road games. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.
The Cougars and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is averaging 13 points for the Cougars.
Marquis Godwin is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11 points.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.
Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.