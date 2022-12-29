Charleston (SC) hosts Hampton following Smith's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hampton Pirates (3-9) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -21; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Hampton Pirates after Reyne Smith scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 83-69 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Cougars are 7-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA averaging 80.2 points and is shooting 44.2%.

The Pirates are 0-5 in road games. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

The Cougars and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is averaging 13 points for the Cougars.

Marquis Godwin is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11 points.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article