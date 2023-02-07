Charleston (SC) hosts UNC Wilmington following White's 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-6, 9-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-3, 10-2 CAA)
The Seahawks are 9-3 against conference opponents. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).
Jamarii Thomas is averaging seven points for the Seahawks. White is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.