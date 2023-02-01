Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-2, 9-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-10, 6-4 CAA)Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Amari Williams scored 23 points in Drexel's 72-58 loss to the Elon Phoenix.The Dragons are 9-2 on their home court. Drexel is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Cougars are 9-1 in conference matchups. Charleston (SC) is seventh in the CAA shooting 32.8% from downtown. Jack Miller paces the Cougars shooting 50% from 3-point range.The Dragons and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 53.0% and averaging 14.1 points for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.Reyne Smith is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.3 points. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.