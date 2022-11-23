Charleston (SC) plays Kent State, looks for 5th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -3; over/under is 157.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Cougars take on Kent State. The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is 5-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 on the road. Kent State leads the MAC allowing just 60.8 points per game while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Charleston (SC).

Sincere Carry is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.8 points for Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

