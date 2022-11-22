Charleston (SC) puts home win streak on the line against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1)
The Golden Flashes are 1-0 in road games. Kent State averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 22.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Charleston (SC).
Sincere Carry is averaging 18.8 points, six assists and 2.6 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Kent State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.