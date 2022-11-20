Charleston (SC) puts home win streak on the line against Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1)
The Hokies are 0-0 on the road. Virginia Tech is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 7.2 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.6 points for Charleston (SC).
Grant Basile is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and two blocks. Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.6 points and 4.8 assists for Virginia Tech.
