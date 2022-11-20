Charleston (SC) puts home win streak on the line against Virginia Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -5.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Cougars play Virginia Tech. The Cougars have gone 3-0 at home. Charleston (SC) is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

The Hokies are 0-0 on the road. Virginia Tech is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 7.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.6 points for Charleston (SC).

Grant Basile is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and two blocks. Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.6 points and 4.8 assists for Virginia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article