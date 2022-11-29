Charleston (SC) takes home win streak into matchup with Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1)
The Monarchs are 0-1 in road games. Old Dominion is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Charleston (SC).
Ben Stanley is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 12.1 points for Old Dominion.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.