Charleston (SC) takes home win streak into matchup with Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston (SC) -7.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cougars face Old Dominion. The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. Charleston (SC) has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Monarchs are 0-1 in road games. Old Dominion is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Charleston (SC).

Ben Stanley is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 12.1 points for Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

