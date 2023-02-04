Charleston (SC) visits Delaware after Nelson's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-3, 9-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-12, 4-7 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -6.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 70-62 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 8-3 in home games. Delaware ranks seventh in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Nelson averaging 3.4.

The Cougars are 9-2 in conference play. Charleston (SC) is fifth in the CAA giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 19.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals. Jyare Davis is shooting 50.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Dalton Bolon is shooting 42.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

