Charleston (SC) visits Hampton after Brzovic's 23-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-3, 11-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-19, 3-9 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits the Hampton Pirates after Ante Brzovic scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)'s 93-61 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Pirates are 5-5 in home games. Hampton is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 11-2 against conference opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in college basketball with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Brzovic averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Brzovic is averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

