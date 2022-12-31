Charleston Southern and South Carolina Upstate face off in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-6, 1-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-1 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -2.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays South Carolina Upstate in a matchup of Big South teams. The Buccaneers are 3-2 on their home court. Charleston Southern ranks eighth in the Big South in team defense, allowing 75.4 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Mysta Goodloe averaging 5.3.

The Buccaneers and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 9.5 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

