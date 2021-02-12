John-Michael Wright had 18 points for the Panthers (8-11, 6-8). Bryant Randleman added 12 points and six rebounds. Ahmil Flowers had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. High Point defeated Charleston Southern 77-73 on Thursday.
