Charleston Southern Buccaneers face the Kennesaw State Owls on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -4.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern enters the matchup against Kennesaw State after losing three in a row. The Buccaneers have gone 2-1 at home. Charleston Southern is second in the Big South in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Taje’ Kelly paces the Buccaneers with 7.1 boards.

The Owls are 2-2 in road games. Kennesaw State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 8.4 points. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.6 points for Charleston Southern.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 12.0 points for Kennesaw State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article