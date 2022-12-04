Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on the Kennesaw State Owls on 3-game losing streak

Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5)
The Owls are 2-2 on the road. Kennesaw State ranks eighth in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 8.4 points for Charleston Southern.
Chris Youngblood is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.1 points. Burden is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Kennesaw State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.