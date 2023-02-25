Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose on 7-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-25, 1-16 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-20, 4-13 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -4.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern heads into the matchup against Presbyterian after losing seven games in a row. The Buccaneers are 5-8 on their home court. Charleston Southern is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-16 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian has a 0-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Trevon Reddish is averaging 6.9 points for the Blue Hose. Jalen Forrest is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

