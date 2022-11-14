Charleston Southern dismisses football coach Autry Denson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Southern has dismissed football coach Autry Denson after four seasons at the Championship Subdivision school.
Denson was on Brian Kelly’s staff with the Fighting Irish when he accepted the job at Charleston Southern, Denson’s first head coaching position in college.
Barber thanked Denson in a statement for his “great service and effort” to the school and the football program.
The school said a national search for Denson’s replacement will start immediately. Defensive coordinator Zane Vance will serve as interim head coach until a new coach is selected.
