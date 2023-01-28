Charleston Southern faces Longwood, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-13, 3-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (15-7, 7-2 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -11.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern aims to end its four-game skid with a win over Longwood. The Lancers have gone 9-1 at home. Longwood ranks second in the Big South with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 2.2.

The Buccaneers are 3-6 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Tahlik Chavez is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.3 points. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 48.2% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

