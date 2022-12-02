Charleston Southern faces South Florida on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) at South Florida Bulls (2-6) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -11.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern travels to South Florida looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Bulls have gone 1-4 at home. South Florida is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-3 away from home. Charleston Southern gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.0% for South Florida.

Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 10.5 points for Charleston Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

