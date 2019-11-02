Chambers completed 25 of 37 passes for 191 yards. He led the Buccaneers (3-6, 1-2 Big South) with 99 yards rushing.

Whitlow completed 33 of 52 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Jayln Cagle rushed for 69 yards for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3).

AD

Charleston Southern built a 24-0 halftime lead on the strength of Terrence Wilson’s 13-yard run, a 40-yard field by Alex Usry, Chambers’ 70-yard run and Chambers’ 10-yard pass to Kameron Brown. Perhaps just as important, the Bucs held Gardner-Webb to 74 yards total offense in the half.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD